MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Cap Reaches $64,097.20

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $64,097.20 and approximately $39.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 218.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

