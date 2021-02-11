MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.76

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $6.47. MediciNova shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 183,809 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MediciNova by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

