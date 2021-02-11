Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MCVEF stock remained flat at $$15.94 on Thursday. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Get Medicover AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Medicover AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, and Hungary. The company operates in two divisions, Diagnostic Services and Healthcare Services. Its diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.