Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.66. Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04.

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

