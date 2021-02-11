MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) Trading 3.3% Higher

MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.93. 7,947,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 2,673,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock has a market cap of C$129.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.