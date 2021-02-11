Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MVRBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Medivir AB has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.85.
About Medivir AB (publ)
