Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVRBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Medivir AB has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

