MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MD opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

