Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Jesse J. Geiger Sells 4,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 398,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,764. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $173.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

