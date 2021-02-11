Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald Sells 10,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.35. 398,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $173.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.