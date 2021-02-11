MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO) (TSE:LEAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO) (TSE:LEAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 3242217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

About MedReleaf Corp. (LEAF.TO) (TSE:LEAF)

MedReleaf Corp. produces and sells cannabis-based pharmaceutical products in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis oils, and cannabis oil capsules; and various accessories, including grinders, vaporizers, and lockable containers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

