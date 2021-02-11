Megacoin Price Tops $0.0428 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.00385022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,413,006 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

