Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MEGGF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Meggitt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MEGGF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

