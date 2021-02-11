Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $350.32

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $350.32 and traded as high as $442.30. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) shares last traded at $422.20, with a volume of 1,557,388 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Get Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.