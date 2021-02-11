Melon (MLN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.01068863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00054170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.02 or 0.05219243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018775 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Melon Profile

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

