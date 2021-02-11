Meme 1-Day Volume Tops $407,741.00 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Meme token can now be purchased for $777.31 or 0.01642009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $21.76 million and $407,741.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00345919 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004963 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 125.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

