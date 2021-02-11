Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,668.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $5,668.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00343419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030653 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $785.86 or 0.01623366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 106.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

