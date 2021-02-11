Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in The Home Depot by 107.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.01 and its 200 day moving average is $275.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

