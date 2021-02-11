Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

