MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,611.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,905.27 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,792.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,396.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11,907.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.
