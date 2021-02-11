MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,611.17.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,905.27 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,792.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,396.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11,907.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.1% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.