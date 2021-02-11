Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $243.25

Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.25 and traded as high as $256.50. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) shares last traded at $253.00, with a volume of 757,102 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

