Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 341,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

