Mercury Price Up 30.2% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $7,355.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00095688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00084373 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.19 or 0.97025151 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

