Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 1,412,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 659,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $464,076.80. Insiders have sold a total of 145,272 shares of company stock worth $4,069,969 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.