Meridian Network (LOCK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $476,739.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $476,739.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00092038 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002425 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

