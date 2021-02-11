Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.42

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.17, with a volume of 2101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

