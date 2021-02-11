Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 2,709 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

