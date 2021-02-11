Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 3,799 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Total were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Total by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Total by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Total by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOT opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.