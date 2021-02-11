Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,342 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Allen Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $122.55 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.