Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,489 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $40,784,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

