Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

