Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.82 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

