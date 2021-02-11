Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.08% of Qurate Retail worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

