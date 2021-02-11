Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $92.52 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.