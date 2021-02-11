Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $2.77 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.