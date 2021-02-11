Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Insiders sold 127,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,646 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.