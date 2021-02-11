Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 97,709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Kroger by 3,261.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,907 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 4.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

