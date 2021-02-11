Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rowe lifted their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

