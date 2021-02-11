Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $74.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.