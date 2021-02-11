Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 68.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 503,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 119,966 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.