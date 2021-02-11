Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $161.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

