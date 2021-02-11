Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 4,739 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,847,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after purchasing an additional 179,085 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,919,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 371,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

nVent Electric stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

