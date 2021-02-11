Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

MRSN opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,401 shares of company stock valued at $593,976 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 225.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,571,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

