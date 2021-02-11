Mesa Air Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,752 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,165% compared to the average daily volume of 254 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

