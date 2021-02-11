Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 96.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,056.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $562,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,981 shares of company stock worth $2,787,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $281.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.41 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $307.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

