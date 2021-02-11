Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $13.03. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 19,921 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,669,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

