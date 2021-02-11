Meta (MTA) Price Hits $4.60 on Top Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Meta token can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00009665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $79.78 million and $10.32 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00259921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00097797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00080222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00084843 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

