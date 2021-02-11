Metadium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.32 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $5.32 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.93 or 0.05344534 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00034985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

