Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $51.58 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $51.58 million and $36.03 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.