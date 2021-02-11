MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 1,283,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,954,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) Company Profile (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

