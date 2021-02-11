Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $599,368.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $599,368.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.14 or 0.03709096 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,810,420 coins and its circulating supply is 79,810,315 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

